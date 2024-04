This is not just any old mast. This pole is the mast with rigging from one of the boats used by the pirate music broadcaster, Radio Hauraki who pioneered independent radio in New Zealand. The took a boat out into the harbour to broadcast because only offical radio stations were permitted a licence. We owe a lot to them. Recently one of the founders - David Gapes passed away - i'd met him a few times as he was very good friends with one of my own close friends.You can read more here