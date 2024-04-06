Previous
kiwi tracks by brigette
Photo 2211

kiwi tracks

unfortunately i didn't see any kiwi whilst on Rotoroa island - but they sure do get out and about at night time - these tracks spotted at Ladies Bay next morning
Brigette

kali ace
wow thats neat to see
April 6th, 2024  
