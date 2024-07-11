Previous
pink flatlay by brigette
Photo 2297

pink flatlay

This is a repost from last year! I realised the other day that I seem to have a bias towards certain crockery and accessories in my china cabinet! i shall need to branch out. Never the less i did like this ensemble
11th July 2024 11th Jul 24

Brigette

ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
629% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dianne ace
Very sweet.
July 11th, 2024  
Diana ace
Beautifully presented.
July 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise