Previous
Photo 2328
Foster Kittens
These babies are coming up 2 weeks old on Friday. What a special time seeing them grow and develop. Mama Lilo is very protective as you can see by her gentle paw
11th November 2024
11th Nov 24
Brigette
ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
Tags
cat
,
kitten
,
rescue cat
,
foster kitten
Diana
ace
Omw such a precious shot!
November 12th, 2024
