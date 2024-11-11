Previous
Foster Kittens by brigette
Foster Kittens

These babies are coming up 2 weeks old on Friday. What a special time seeing them grow and develop. Mama Lilo is very protective as you can see by her gentle paw
Brigette

Diana ace
Omw such a precious shot!
November 12th, 2024  
