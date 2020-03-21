Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 761
The small sign said!!
Bass lake Park, searching for a Bald Eagle, This was about it!!...lol
21st March 2020
21st Mar 20
Mickey Anderson
ace
@brillomick
I am a 64 year old married guy with one son, who loves being outdoors. I have been retired since 2017. I look...
2280
photos
60
followers
124
following
212% complete
View this month »
767
768
769
770
771
772
773
774
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
2014 and beyond
Camera
DSC-HX200V
Taken
3rd April 2020 10:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
the sign said
