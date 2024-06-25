Previous
Sunning by brillomick
Sunning

Quite a few Common or Northern Water Snakes today. Non Poisonous
25th June 2024 25th Jun 24

Mickey Anderson

@brillomick
Mickey Anderson
Great shot! Some of those water snakes can get pretty aggressive during mating season... I speak from experience. =)
June 26th, 2024  
