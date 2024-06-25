Sign up
Photo 1000
dada at the Cleveland Masonic Temple
Even at the ripe age of 69 I still enjoy going to concerts. My first was Jimi Hendrix. dada is a great 90s band! 30th year tour!
25th June 2024
25th Jun 24
1
0
Mickey Anderson
ace
@brillomick
I am a 69 year old married guy with one son, who loves being outdoors. I have been retired since 2017.
2675
photos
43
followers
103
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365 Take 2 Extras
Camera
SM-S901U
Taken
25th June 2024 10:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
band
,
show
,
concery
Mags
ace
Seems like the 90s was just yesterday. People (the audiences) at concerts have gotten so rude, obnoxious and loud. I had to quit going. The last concert I saw was Toby Keith and the first was Pink Floyd and that was waaaay back in the early 70s.
June 26th, 2024
