dada at the Cleveland Masonic Temple by brillomick
dada at the Cleveland Masonic Temple

Even at the ripe age of 69 I still enjoy going to concerts. My first was Jimi Hendrix. dada is a great 90s band! 30th year tour!
25th June 2024 25th Jun 24

Mickey Anderson

ace
@brillomick
I am a 69 year old married guy with one son, who loves being outdoors. I have been retired since 2017. My wife Pam...
Mags ace
Seems like the 90s was just yesterday. People (the audiences) at concerts have gotten so rude, obnoxious and loud. I had to quit going. The last concert I saw was Toby Keith and the first was Pink Floyd and that was waaaay back in the early 70s.
June 26th, 2024  
