Newer Park

Along the Grand River here.

"The property was once owned by conservationist James Storer, who preserved the land and bequeathed it to Lake Metroparks. Blind from childhood, Jim Storer made his living as a Storer Broadcasting, Inc. executive. His legacy of philanthropy, service and conservation spans northeast Ohio. He served as a trustee for many organizations including American Foundation for the Blind, Cleveland Clinic, The Cleveland Museum of Natural History, The Holden Arboretum, The Cleveland Orchestra and Kenyon College. He was also a leading founder and president of Grand River Partners, now part of the Western Reserve Land Conservancy. In 1998 he told The Plain Dealer of the Grand River, “It’s just a great river and it should be kept that way.”