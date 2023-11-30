Previous
End of Commons General Store by brillomick
Photo 1018

End of Commons General Store

A trip to Amish country, Middlefield, OH. A stop at Mesopotamia to visit this great store! All the goodies, fudge, Amish wares, bulk foods etc!
30th November 2023 30th Nov 23

Mickey Anderson

ace
@brillomick
I am a 68 year old married guy with one son, who loves being outdoors. I have been retired since 2017. My wife Pam...
278% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise