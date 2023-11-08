Previous
The Bell Tower by brillomick
Photo 1017

The Bell Tower

Back to posting! I hope everyone is well!
8th November 2023 8th Nov 23

Mickey Anderson

ace
@brillomick
I am a 68 year old married guy with one son, who loves being outdoors. I have been retired since 2017. My wife Pam...
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Pleased you are back. lovely sandstone Bell Tower
November 30th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great looking architecture. So nice to see your back.
November 30th, 2023  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture, I love the reflections in the windows.
November 30th, 2023  
