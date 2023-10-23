Sign up
Photo 1016
Squires Castle in the Fall
I hope everyone is doing well. Just renewed so ready to start posting again. Pam had her knee re done and things are settling down!
23rd October 2023
23rd Oct 23
castle
fall
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Wow, very beautiful.
November 30th, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice capture!
November 30th, 2023
Diana
ace
Great to see you back and good to hear that all went well. Fabulous capture of this beautiful castle.
November 30th, 2023
