Squires Castle in the Fall by brillomick
Photo 1016

Squires Castle in the Fall

I hope everyone is doing well. Just renewed so ready to start posting again. Pam had her knee re done and things are settling down!
23rd October 2023 23rd Oct 23

Mickey Anderson

@brillomick
I am a 68 year old married guy with one son, who loves being outdoors. I have been retired since 2017. My wife Pam...
Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wow, very beautiful.
November 30th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice capture!
November 30th, 2023  
Diana ace
Great to see you back and good to hear that all went well. Fabulous capture of this beautiful castle.
November 30th, 2023  
