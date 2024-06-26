Previous
As Promised by brillomick
Got back up to the Pollinator Express at Holden Arboretum. The trains were running today. Humid too, but lots of Snakes, Frogs, and Insects! Just beat a severe Storm home too.
26th June 2024 26th Jun 24

Mickey Anderson

ace
@brillomick
Mags ace
First I thought this was a life-size train! Cool shot and stay safe in those storms.
June 26th, 2024  
