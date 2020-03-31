Previous
Yep, Sunset Park by brillomick
Photo 765

Yep, Sunset Park

Hope everyone is doing well and staying safe! Had to get out and go up to Sunset Park. Got out the car grabbed a few and now back to confinement.
31st March 2020 31st Mar 20

Mickey Anderson

@brillomick
I am a 64 year old married guy with one son, who loves being outdoors. I have been retired since 2017. I look...
