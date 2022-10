The Story Continues

So, the Mantis was on the Corvette yesterday and we thought it had flown off. Well, today we get to the Arboretum, and it was climbing on my friend's leg. It rode to the mall yesterday with my wife and I guess on the inside of the car. Glad it was cool and cloudy. So, it now resides at the Arboretum. It has had quite the adventure and glad it is safe and at a great, perfect home!