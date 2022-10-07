Previous
Pleasant Valley Bridge by brillomick
Pleasant Valley Bridge

A few shots showing the bridge and construction! This crosses over the Chagrin River here in Ohio. Thank you all so much for the views, comments and favs!!
7th October 2022 7th Oct 22

Mickey Anderson

@brillomick
I am a 67 year old married guy with one son, who loves being outdoors. I have been retired since 2017. My wife Pam...
Mags ace
Nice POV! Like the lines and patterns.
October 7th, 2022  
Christine Sztukowski
Like the leading line pov
October 7th, 2022  
Peter Dulis ace
nice POV
October 7th, 2022  
