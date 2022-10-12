Previous
Pawpaw Clawed...lol by brillomick
Pawpaw Clawed...lol

Now when you pick a pawpaw
Or a prickly pear
And you prick a raw paw
Well, next time beware
Don't pick the prickly pear by the paw
When you pick a pear try to use the claw
But you don't need to use the claw
When you pick a pear of the big pawpaw
12th October 2022

Mickey Anderson

@brillomick
