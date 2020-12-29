Sign up
15 / 365
Home
Our home was featured in an Autobiography by Mary Cantrell called “An American Girl”. In the first pages she describes getting off of the bus across the street and seeing it lit up “like the Titanic”...
29th December 2020
29th Dec 20
0
0
Fixing a Hole
ace
@brotherone
Inveterate photography wanderer with a camera problem.
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
RICOH GR III
Taken
28th December 2020 6:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
