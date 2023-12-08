Previous
Bulwark by brotherone
Bulwark

This fishing boat languished in the yard for many years. It was eventually cut in half to make a dock house.
8th December 2023

Fixing a Hole

ace
@brotherone
Inveterate photography wanderer with a camera problem.
Photo Details

Walks @ 7 ace
Up-cycling for sure!
December 11th, 2023  
