Photo 606
Gulls on the River
This was shot on the river in Providence some time back. I remember waiting for this gull to take flight and was lucky to capture the moment. The clouds in the background were what made me stop from my ride home from work to take a few pictures.
16th December 2023
16th Dec 23
1
0
Fixing a Hole
ace
@brotherone
Inveterate photography wanderer with a camera problem.
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
LEICA M10
Taken
26th January 2021 11:01am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Dorothy
ace
Cool photo.
December 18th, 2023
