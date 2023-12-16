Previous
Gulls on the River by brotherone
Gulls on the River

This was shot on the river in Providence some time back. I remember waiting for this gull to take flight and was lucky to capture the moment. The clouds in the background were what made me stop from my ride home from work to take a few pictures.
Fixing a Hole

ace
@brotherone
Inveterate photography wanderer with a camera problem.
Photo Details

Dorothy ace
Cool photo.
December 18th, 2023  
