Pablo Having an Espresso by brotherone
38 / 365

Pablo Having an Espresso

I tried and failed shooting a sunset tonight so went into an image saved on my desktop, shot on Wickenden Street in Providence. It was shot a few years ago I think. It was a spur of the moment thing, and the man reminds me of Pablo Picasso....
21st January 2021 21st Jan 21

ace
@brotherone
Inveterate photography wanderer with a camera problem.
