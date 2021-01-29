Previous
Next
Youxin Ye by brotherone
46 / 365

Youxin Ye

It is bitterly cold here and I am not in the mood to take a new picture. Here is a picture of the famed Youxin Ye dismantling my Leica M6 for repair about a year and a half ago. I spent the day with Youxin and it was a fascinating one. He is one of the world's foremost technicians for the repair of Leica film cameras. His wife was opposite him, giving a clean lube and adjust to a vintage Leica lens. The pictures from this day form, by far, the most viewed post on my blog. Here is my blog for anyone interested.... https://victoriaslight.blog
29th January 2021 29th Jan 21

Fixing a Hole

ace
@brotherone
Inveterate photography wanderer with a camera problem.
12% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise