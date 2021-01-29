It is bitterly cold here and I am not in the mood to take a new picture. Here is a picture of the famed Youxin Ye dismantling my Leica M6 for repair about a year and a half ago. I spent the day with Youxin and it was a fascinating one. He is one of the world's foremost technicians for the repair of Leica film cameras. His wife was opposite him, giving a clean lube and adjust to a vintage Leica lens. The pictures from this day form, by far, the most viewed post on my blog. Here is my blog for anyone interested.... https://victoriaslight.blog