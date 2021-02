The Tree Grove

This is a hard place to shoot. All of the gnarled trees are interesting. While I was shooting a cross country skier slid by and said he's been trying to get a good shot in this grove for 50 years! Wait or minute or so, he said. As the sun sunk below the horizon, there weren't any sun rays so this use of the tree trunk was my best effort....The winter scenes here are beautiful. I would have been better served with an ND filter, but that is for the next try.