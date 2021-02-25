Camera Geekery

This is a nothing special shot. It was taken from at least a quarter mile away. I usually shoot just prime lenses, but got this 100-400 to photograph birds. With the crop factor from micro 4/3 the equivalent focal length of this shot is 800mm! A far cry from the 28's and 35's and 50's I am used to. My support hand was shaking since I was at a stoplight and sitting in my car in a poor shooting position but the image is still sharp. The lens and the camera body both have stabilization, and it is amazing I was able to achieve such sharpness under the circumstances. It is an example of how today's camera technology can support one's goals. Hopefully this will translate to good wildlife shots when the birds return to New England. Right now they are few and far between in these parts.