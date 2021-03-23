Lovebirds

This is an image, probably shot in the 1930's of my friend Alayne's grandparents. It was likely shot with the Kodak Autographic camera Alayne recently gave to me. The camera needs restoration, I will bring it to my camera shop tomorrow and see if they are willing to take on the project. The camera is unique in that, using special (no longer available) film and the stylus housed in the camera back, one could after lifting a small door on the back, write onto the negative after taking the picture as occurred here. It takes huge 6x9 images. The camera was made between 1920 and 1925 and needs new bellows and installation of a mask to accommodate modern 120 film.