Anne the Honey Do'Er

This is my neighbor Anne. I always joke with her that she is the perfect wife. She is always fixing things around her own "this old house". Her home is older than mine, and mine was built in 1850. I believe her home was built for a sailing ship captain from the time of the slave trade. She has certainly erased that karma!



Camera nerd notes: this is from my first home developed roll of Kodak TriX made with the Pentax 645 medium format film camera. It is a wonderful camera. Pentax has a digital version of this one today that is quite costly. Mine is an el cheapo, but a joy to shoot with.