Geraniums

Our neighbor's front porch. We have an enclave of old (by American standards) homes that we cherish. I'm enamored with this image genre lately. It is so good to see the greens and reds again and have a sense of freedom and renewal after a long hard slog. My tomato plants and small vegetable garden are flourishing and the birds are going through birdseed from our feeders and drinking from our birdbath like no tomorrow.