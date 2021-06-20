Sign up
Joe B's Racing Sled
Old and new. A powerful J122 racing boat (winner of a recent race on the bay) and a 1960's Pearson Ensign, a beautiful old boat (I like old boats). The Ensign is a great day sailor with a huge cockpit.
20th June 2021
20th Jun 21
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
DC-GH5
Taken
16th June 2021 7:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
