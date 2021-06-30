Sign up
182 / 365
Osprey Unfurled
30th June 2021
30th Jun 21
Fixing a Hole
Inveterate photography wanderer with a camera problem.
Photo Details
kali
ace
magnificent wings
July 2nd, 2021
Fixing a Hole
ace
So true! They are fascinating. Volunteers building nests have fostered the population here. The increased quality of water in the bay is also a big spur. This year 300 osprey have been spawned in Rhode Island. From what I understand only 20% will survive the southerly migration.
July 2nd, 2021
amyK
ace
Wow!
July 2nd, 2021
