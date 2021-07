Hazel

On Fourth of July I took lots of portraits of family and friends. This is is Hazel, Goodwin and Chelsea's daughter. All three of them now have portraits in my project. She was a bit befuddled by my weird looking Pentax 645 film camera and its distinct kerplunk. What a beautiful little girl and family. Her mom's picture is the favorite picture I have ever taken, and I hope it ends up being shown on Casual Photophile from my recent submission for One Shot Stories.