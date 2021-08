Flower

This was shot in my friend's garden with my Pentax 645, a wonderful camera. I was reading about Sebastio Salgado, and he often used this camera in his travels around the world during the course of his extraordinary life. He would never take a picture like this. His images had power from the deep blacks of Kodak TriX, and the depth of human suffering. We do have one thing in common. I love the camera too!