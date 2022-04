Borealis

My favorite cafe closed this past weekend. I knew it was coming, and it was very sad. I made many friends there and took some of my best pictures there. This new cafe is coming and hopefully it will be a new place to enjoy crossword puzzles. It is being built in a factory building that my grandfather worked in all his life beginning from his immigration to America from the Azores. I was there today and could picture his hulking frame trudging about.