Shadows

I love shadows. This was a double take. I went to record a deed at this town hall, and when I got the recording desk saw that my Secretary put an unsigned deed in the folder. Shame on me for not checking the package before leaving. So back I went to my office to get the original and returned to record. Just as well, the shadows were better on the rebound! Lemonade from lemons...



I hate to feel this way. What comes to mind is this. If I was staring at my phone screen checking for messages (leaving aside I probably would have walked nose-first into the entry door glass) I would not have noticed the shadows, or thought to take the picture. Cell phones are robbing us of awareness of the smells and sights and sounds around us....