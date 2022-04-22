Previous
Next
Shadows by brotherone
Photo 433

Shadows

I love shadows. This was a double take. I went to record a deed at this town hall, and when I got the recording desk saw that my Secretary put an unsigned deed in the folder. Shame on me for not checking the package before leaving. So back I went to my office to get the original and returned to record. Just as well, the shadows were better on the rebound! Lemonade from lemons...

I hate to feel this way. What comes to mind is this. If I was staring at my phone screen checking for messages (leaving aside I probably would have walked nose-first into the entry door glass) I would not have noticed the shadows, or thought to take the picture. Cell phones are robbing us of awareness of the smells and sights and sounds around us....
22nd April 2022 22nd Apr 22

Fixing a Hole

ace
@brotherone
Inveterate photography wanderer with a camera problem.
118% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise