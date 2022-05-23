Previous
Resolute and America3 by brotherone
Resolute and America3

I believe in the foreground is a restored Herreshoff Buzzards Bay 25. In the background is the decaying America3 America's cup winner. The home to the rear was the residence of Captain Nathaniel Herreshoff.
