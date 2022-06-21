Previous
Sara by brotherone
Sara

I met Sara and her daughter Chloe while walking at Sakonnet Light. I took this with my Hasselblad, PanF, using Rodinal as the developer for the first time. I will post images from this roll in the coming days.
Fixing a Hole

ace
@brotherone
Inveterate photography wanderer with a camera problem.
