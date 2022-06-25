The Victoria

This new (to me) sailboat arrived from Florida on Thursday. She will be named Victoria. I spent the better part of today removing the mountains of gear the prior owner packed into her and trying to get her cleaned up after a long grimy trek on the highway. She is modeled after a Nathaniel Herreshoff design, the Herreshoff Alerion, with modernized design features. We are back on the water after a hiatus after our beloved Victoria passed away. We spent many years cruising New England waters and had our most memorable times on our prior boat the "Sophie". The Victoria is not a long distance boat as the Sophie was. She is a daysailer that we will do some club racing in. It should be a fun summer......