Sailboat at Sunset by brotherone
Photo 490

Sailboat at Sunset

We were having dinner at this beautiful spot when this boat appeared from the east. As it got closer, I realized it is the same boat as mine.....except we have a white hull.
15th July 2022 15th Jul 22

Fixing a Hole

ace
@brotherone
Inveterate photography wanderer with a camera problem.
134% complete

