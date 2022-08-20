Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 508
Superman
This iconic building has been completely vacant for 20 years.
20th August 2022
20th Aug 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Fixing a Hole
ace
@brotherone
Inveterate photography wanderer with a camera problem.
510
photos
36
followers
36
following
139% complete
View this month »
503
504
505
506
507
508
509
510
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
X100V
Taken
19th August 2022 5:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bw-74
GaryW
Awesome silhouettes of the buildings.
August 23rd, 2022
Walks @ 7
ace
Wonderful light and love the strong shadows
August 23rd, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close