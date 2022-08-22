Sign up
Photo 510
The Millards
Brothers Bob and Bruce on the stern were fraternity brothers and have been my close friends for 46 years. They are on their beautiful Fortier 26 downeast cruiser. Photographed from the Victoria.
22nd August 2022
22nd Aug 22
GaryW
Great photo. It looks like lots of fun!
August 23rd, 2022
Walks @ 7
ace
Smart looking boat
August 23rd, 2022
