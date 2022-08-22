Previous
The Millards by brotherone
The Millards

Brothers Bob and Bruce on the stern were fraternity brothers and have been my close friends for 46 years. They are on their beautiful Fortier 26 downeast cruiser. Photographed from the Victoria.
22nd August 2022 22nd Aug 22

ace
@brotherone
Inveterate photography wanderer with a camera problem.
GaryW
Great photo. It looks like lots of fun!
August 23rd, 2022  
Walks @ 7 ace
Smart looking boat
August 23rd, 2022  
