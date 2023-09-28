Janet Marie Sets Out to Sea

Her fishing nets are coiled and ready for a few days of fishing in and outside of Narragansett Bay. The nearest boat is a "quohaug" boat, used to pick shellfish from the bay's bottom using a rake on the end of a long telescoping shaft. The word "quohaug" is the name given to a large white shelled clam by the Metacomet Native American tribe before the English took their lands from them. Shell-fishing was my occupation before I went to law school. The middle boat is a small lobster boat, using a motorized winch to pull the pots onto the boat. I had to shoot this several times. The M8 does not like high ISO, so after a very deep breath and a steady shutter press, I got a reasonable shot at 1/11th of a second hand held at F2 - metadata shows 1.5 I think, probably a quirk from the old camera. This wharf used to have a fish market I would pull my boat up to for unloading my catch. On my best day after hitting a huge vein of shellfish, my dad was standing on the dock as I pulled up, holding my law school acceptance letter. He and I were both happy as clams!! The market is now gone.