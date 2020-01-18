Previous
Oh so cold by bruni
Oh so cold

We have a Snowfall Warning
Issued at 08:16 Saturday 18 January 2020
15 to 20 cm of heavy snow today.

Snow, heavy at times, is expected to move into Southern Ontario this morning. A total of 15 to 20 cm of snow are expected by the time it tapers off to a few flurries this evening.

Southeasterly winds gusting to 50 km/h will whip up the freshly fallen snow causing very low visibility at times in blowing snow today.

Who could say it any better. right now we have -6 degree C feels like -14. way too cold to go outdoors.
bruni

mittens (Marilyn)
It does look very cold there. Poor sheep. Great capture, though. We only got a little snow overnight. Maybe an inch.
January 18th, 2020  
