Oh so cold

We have a Snowfall Warning

Issued at 08:16 Saturday 18 January 2020

15 to 20 cm of heavy snow today.



Snow, heavy at times, is expected to move into Southern Ontario this morning. A total of 15 to 20 cm of snow are expected by the time it tapers off to a few flurries this evening.



Southeasterly winds gusting to 50 km/h will whip up the freshly fallen snow causing very low visibility at times in blowing snow today.



Who could say it any better. right now we have -6 degree C feels like -14. way too cold to go outdoors.