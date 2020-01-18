Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3420
Oh so cold
We have a Snowfall Warning
Issued at 08:16 Saturday 18 January 2020
15 to 20 cm of heavy snow today.
Snow, heavy at times, is expected to move into Southern Ontario this morning. A total of 15 to 20 cm of snow are expected by the time it tapers off to a few flurries this evening.
Southeasterly winds gusting to 50 km/h will whip up the freshly fallen snow causing very low visibility at times in blowing snow today.
Who could say it any better. right now we have -6 degree C feels like -14. way too cold to go outdoors.
18th January 2020
18th Jan 20
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. Our home is in Keswick, Ontario, very close...
5874
photos
84
followers
97
following
936% complete
View this month »
3413
3414
3415
3416
3417
3418
3419
3420
Latest from all albums
1600
3415
3416
1601
3417
3418
3419
3420
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
8th December 2019 12:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
It does look very cold there. Poor sheep. Great capture, though. We only got a little snow overnight. Maybe an inch.
January 18th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close