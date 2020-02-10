Previous
Dog Run - Corral by bruni
Dog Run - Corral

No idea if all these dogs belong to a dog lover or if this is a dog run. there were actually a few more dogs than I caught in this picture and only one person about. again it's across from the creek like some of my other pictures.
10th February 2020 10th Feb 20

