Photo 3514
My spider plant is having babies
One of my 4 spider plants is having babies. the plant is so heavy that I can't carry it anymore to the sink for watering. it gets lots of light and when the sun shines, I pull the blinds down as it doesn't like full sun.
21st April 2020
bruni
@bruni
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
12th April 2020 1:52pm
