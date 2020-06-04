Sign up
Photo 3559
When it rains it pours.....
….and when you have a clog you need to call a plumber. well it happened to us and all the Draino in the world didn't help.
4th June 2020
4th Jun 20
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto.
6077
photos
93
followers
108
following
975% complete
3552
3553
3554
3555
3556
3557
3558
3559
1657
3556
1658
3557
3558
1659
3559
1660
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
4th June 2020 11:46am
Tags
kitchen
,
sink
,
clog
,
plumber
,
pisc_by_bruni
,
30dayswild2020
