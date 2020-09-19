Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3664
Mom is busy feeding her offspring
I thought you might like to see a single picture of mom feeding her baby. I know I posted a collage before, but it's not the same as seeing a single picture.
Brrr it was cold this morning. only 7 degrees Celsius (44.6 Fahrenheit). The roofs and windshields of our cars were white.
19th September 2020
19th Sep 20
3
3
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
6252
photos
89
followers
109
following
1003% complete
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS DIGITAL REBEL XS
Taken
20th June 2020 6:47am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
Tags
tree
,
chic
,
woodpecker
,
pcs_by_bruni
,
feeding-the
marlboromaam
ace
Instant FAV! Great shot, Bruni!
September 19th, 2020
Esther Rosenberg
ace
aww, love this shot.
September 19th, 2020
bep
Beautiful capture!
September 19th, 2020
