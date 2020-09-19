Previous
Mom is busy feeding her offspring by bruni
Mom is busy feeding her offspring

I thought you might like to see a single picture of mom feeding her baby. I know I posted a collage before, but it's not the same as seeing a single picture.

Brrr it was cold this morning. only 7 degrees Celsius (44.6 Fahrenheit). The roofs and windshields of our cars were white.
marlboromaam ace
Instant FAV! Great shot, Bruni!
September 19th, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
aww, love this shot.
September 19th, 2020  
bep
Beautiful capture!
September 19th, 2020  
