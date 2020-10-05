Friends for life

In 1970 my x husband and I owned a marina in Holland Landing, Ontario. the back of our house was built on stilts and there was a plank running along the back of the building where one could walk from one end to the other. one time, our son Bruce fell into the water as he and a girl from one of the boaters were playing on it. one came from one side and the other from the other side. well, Bruce fell in the water and luckily his sister Grace, 3 years older, hollard and I came running. I pulled him out of the water, took him upstairs and gave him a quick bath, changed his cloth and off he went. yes, right back to the plank. well it didn't go too well when his dad found out. Bruce got off easy though, all he had to do is learn how to swim. once he managed it, he was soon swimming across the river to the backyard facing the river where his best friend Sam still lives.

Sam and Bruce became best friends. they both went to Kindergarten together and spent many hours playing around the marina. one day when they were out with the canoe, I took a picture and treasured it all this time. Yesterday, Sunday Grace and I visited their Dad. he had recently broken both his feet and was in the hospital for over six weeks. he healed real well and is now home walking with a walker. after the visit we dropped in at Bruce's place, they live only minutes apart. this was when Bruce showed us the picture of Sam and him 50 years later. same canoe, Sam had stored it all these years in his garage. this will not be the last time we see these two pictures. knowing Bruce, he'll come up with something. at the moment he has an enlargement of the first picture on display in his living room. it was taken in 1970 when both of the two were six years old.



