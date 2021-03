Bundle up

So glad we don't have to bundle up like this anymore.

Today, Grace and I are going to Toronto to our Accountant to bring him all our tax information for 2020. while in Toronto, we'll go for a walk somewhere in the area. the temperature in the early afternoon is around 5-6 degree Celsius - 41 degree Fahrenheit, but very windy.



This picture was taken January the 20th.



Thank you all who favored my housefinch picture and put it on the pp. so very much appreciated.