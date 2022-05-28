Previous
Regal pelargonium by bruni
Photo 4254

Regal pelargonium

As promised yesterday, here is the path from our driveway with the wall opening to our neighbour's side yard walking on the flagstones to get to their house.
28th May 2022 28th May 22

bruni

Love those pots of pelargonium
May 28th, 2022  
how lovely
May 28th, 2022  
