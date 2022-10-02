Sign up
Photo 4360
sumac
A filler for an empty space in my calendar.
2nd October 2022
2nd Oct 22
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto.
Photo Details
Tags
tree
,
red
,
bush
,
sumac
,
pics_by_bruni
Diana
ace
such beautiful colour!
October 7th, 2022
Jessica Eby
Very nice! I love the colour of the sumac at this time of year :)
October 7th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful - I haven't seen a sumac for years, they look beautiful in Autumn but are terrible at spreading by sending shots out!
October 7th, 2022
