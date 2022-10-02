Previous
sumac by bruni
Photo 4360

sumac

A filler for an empty space in my calendar.
2nd October 2022 2nd Oct 22

bruni

ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
Photo Details

Diana ace
such beautiful colour!
October 7th, 2022  
Jessica Eby
Very nice! I love the colour of the sumac at this time of year :)
October 7th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful - I haven't seen a sumac for years, they look beautiful in Autumn but are terrible at spreading by sending shots out!
October 7th, 2022  
