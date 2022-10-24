Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 4380
Careful Beauty can be very deadly
These gorgeous fall flowers are so beauty- and
colourful, but please don't touch!
============they're poisonous===========
24th October 2022
24th Oct 22
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto.
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
23rd October 2022 6:16pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
flowers
,
fall
,
autumn
,
october
,
monkshood
,
pics_by_bruni
,
sixws-134
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
October 27th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely colour.
October 27th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
Wow, I'd put my nose deep down they are so inviting!
October 27th, 2022
