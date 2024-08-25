Sign up
Photo 3550
The family arrived
It's been a wonderful chaotic day. Two extra boys arrived this morning, then our family of three arrived. Everyone was hungry! They're all here doing a Spiderman puzzle.
25th August 2024
Judith Johnson
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 5. I love...
Tags
kitchen
,
family
,
puzzle
Beverley
ace
Lovely family gathering…you can see and feel the happiness & joy of being with you. Wonderful
August 25th, 2024
Pat Knowles
ace
Such a happy group…I think this should be in a photo frame!
August 25th, 2024
