The family arrived by busylady
The family arrived

It's been a wonderful chaotic day. Two extra boys arrived this morning, then our family of three arrived. Everyone was hungry! They're all here doing a Spiderman puzzle.
25th August 2024 25th Aug 24

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 5.
Beverley ace
Lovely family gathering…you can see and feel the happiness & joy of being with you. Wonderful
August 25th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
Such a happy group…I think this should be in a photo frame!
August 25th, 2024  
